In this newsletter, I explore how our environment—primarily light and electromagnetic energy—shapes mitochondrial and metabolic health at the deepest biological levels. I write through the lens of quantum biology, drawing from my clinical experience and personal journey.

Beyond mechanisms, I delve into cultural and societal dimensions: health trends, technology’s impact on physiology, and where the data leads. Expect deep dives into under-discussed pathways like mitochondrial electron transport, voltage-gated calcium channels, circadian gene expression, and EZ water—sometimes investigating specific puzzles (e.g., one NFL team’s unusual injury patterns) or broader evolutionary and consciousness threads.

I am the founder of Sunlight is Life (software tools for light and sun exposure optimization) and Living Energy Wellness, where I practice as a board-certified quantum biology practitioner. I’m also a software developer, pianist, and composer, so occasional music may appear here.

This space is for longer-form writing on whatever captures my curiosity—pieces I’d pursue regardless of audience. Readers help me distill ideas, source properly, and finish them. I post a couple times a month; this isn’t a business (subscriptions free for now), just an outlet to think publicly and connect with like-minded people.

