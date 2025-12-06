Peter Cowan
How Invisible Fields Trigger Immune Dysfunction and Sabotage Nighttime Recovery: Mast Cell Activation, Immune Suppression, and Circadian…
(Part 3 of "The 49ers' Decade of Fragility: How Invisible EMFs Could Be Undoing an Elite Roster" series. If you missed Part 1 or Part 2, catch up with…
Jan 9
Peter Cowan
How Low-Level Electromagnetic Fields Disrupt Mitochondrial Function and Trigger Cellular Dehydration: The Hidden Pathways to Collagen…
In Part 1, we established the 49ers’ decade-long injury outlier—unmatched soft-tissue failures no other team replicates—and pinpointed the unique…
Jan 8
Peter Cowan
Could Chronic EMF Exposure from a Nearby Substation Be Causing the 49ers' Epidemic of Tendon Ruptures?
A deep dive into the non-thermal biological mechanisms from low-frequency AC magnetic fields turning San Francisco's NFL athletes into the league's most…
Jan 5
December 2025
Living Energy
Life is the seemingly impossible phenomenon of creating order from chaos, sustained by self-organizing systems that I refer to as 'Living Energy'
Dec 6, 2025
Peter Cowan
