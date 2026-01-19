Peter Cowan

Discussion about this post

Roman S Shapoval
5h

Hi Peter, have you heard of the work of Dr. Sam Milham? His studies and book on dirty electricity backup your claims on biological effects, however I would argue it's the electric current that is the main aggressor, whereas the magnetic field indicates its presence.

Patricia Burke
2h

Dear Peter, thank you so much for doing this series.

Most Americans do not realize how badly the neutrals are overloaded and riddled with high voltage transients in the US. and that the utility companies are actually using the Earth as part of the return.

This is not legal in other countries.

There is a fascinating interview from 2010 with the late David Stetzer and the late Dr. Graham https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JRRMSqxcxc (2006-08) David Stetzer & Martin Graham - RF electrical pollution.

They explain the impact of non-linear loads, harmonics, transients, sags, and swells.

They explain that ground current can cause serious issues.

David Stetzer testified on behalf of dairy farmers in Michigan who lost milk production in their cows, caused by electrical pollution. Abstract: Dave Stetzer provides testimony to the Michigan Attorney General on the matter of Consumers Energy Company.

Mr. Stetzer describes the electrical readings he has taken at dairy farms in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, where he detected dirty power and objectionable ground currents.

He explains the cause of and solution for dirty power (harmonics, transients, voltage sags and swells) and objectionable ground currents. He explains the biological effects of these ground currents on livestock and the dairy business at large as well as the apparent coverup by the utilities.

https://www.electrahealth.com/research-dave-stetzer-testimony.html

More here:

https://www.stetzerelectric.com/research/

David also did groundbreaking work in schools...by filtering out the objectionable frequencies. Magda Havas has done research indicating that the symptoms of some illnesses (M.S.) are reduced when electrical pollution is addressed.

A forensic engineer could immediately be called in to investigate...and it should be done quickly, because the player and the public deserve to know the truth, and because these issues are impacting others too.

