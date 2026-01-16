This essay was originally drafted and researched in December 2025. As of mid-January 2026, the 49ers’ decade-long pattern of soft-tissue fragility has become even more glaring—with George Kittle now sidelined by a non-contact Achilles tendon rupture, the very injury type that has haunted Santa Clara for years. The hypothesis and science presented here are more relevant than ever.

If you’ve followed this series, you’ve seen the stats that scream outlier, the locker-room whispers that were once a joke turned serious, and the science that connects a humming substation to the endless tears plaguing the San Francisco 49ers. We’ve dismissed the easy explanations—turf, scheme, bad luck—and traced the assault from the magnetic field to mitochondrial dysfunction, calcium floods, mast-cell activation, immune suppression, and circadian disruption. The pattern fits: chronic ELF exposure in the estimated range is contributing to systematically undermining the players’ collagen integrity, turning elite athletes into the league’s most fragile.

But if my hypothesis is correct, is it hopeless? Not at all. The substation isn’t moving, but the 49ers don’t have to keep breaking. Knowledge is power here—and with targeted support across key domains, they can build resilience against an environment rigged to weaken them.

The Smoking Gun: Why EMF Fits Where Others Fail

The turf was fixed in 2016. The outside-zone scheme is run league-wide. Recovery budgets are top-tier. Yet no other franchise sees this volume of snapped tendons.

A quick scan of the league confirms the gap:

Patriots (Gillette): >1 mile from nearest substation

Cowboys (The Star): 2.5 miles away

Chargers (SoFi area): ~1.2 miles

No one else trains inside the primary magnetic plume of a 60 kV hub like the Mission Substation, less than 100 yards from transformers pushing millions of watts. That unique exposure turns what appears to be no more than a background hum into a chronic biological stressor.

Even if the front office took this seriously—and quietly tested blood markers for inflammation and cellular dehydration—they’d face a serious conundrum: what do you do? You can’t move a multi-billion-dollar substation owned by Silicon Valley Power. Relocating the entire stadium isn’t necessary (or feasible), Levi’s Stadium itself is farther from the substation and used less frequently than the adjacent practice facilities. The real daily exposure happens at the Marie P. DeBartolo Sports Center practice fields and related buildings, where players spend countless hours lifting, watching film, training and recovering. To test the theory, the first thing the team needs to do is measure the exposure at the facility. I was not able to access the facilities and my estimates could be wrong. If the fields are lower than my estimates, then that’s the end of the substation story for now.



If the fields prove to be elevated there as well, the team could simply relocate practices temporarily to a low-EMF off-site location—as they’ve done historically with summer training camps at places like Sierra College in Rocklin (1981–1997) or the University of the Pacific in Stockton (1998–2002). They could frame it as “facility upgrades” or routine maintenance, avoiding any direct acknowledgment of the substation while gathering real-world data on injury rates away from the site. So it stays a “joke”—whispered in the locker room, ignored in boardrooms, laughed at in public.

Knowledge Is Power: Andrew Marino’s Lesson from the Power-Line Wars

During the fierce New York State power-line hearings in the 1970s, Andrew Marino was asked a pointed question: if high-voltage lines had to run near homes, would he rather his own family live under them or someone else’s?

His answer was immediate: “My family—because I’d know how to deal with it.”

Marino wasn’t claiming the fields were harmless. He was saying knowledge can turn a known danger into a manageable one. The ignorant family might deny the risk entirely; his would measure, adapt, and mitigate. Informed choices can dramatically reduce the effects of exposure.

The 49ers face the same reality. The Mission Substation isn’t going anywhere, and they won’t relocate the brand-new stadium. But armed with the science—and the right countermeasures—the team can turn a toxic environment into a level playing field. Knowledge isn’t just power here; it’s a path to the return to dominance.

My Personal Connection

(Me and my daughter at Levi’s Stadium. She politely declined to be included in the photo)

I’m a Bay Area native, born and raised in Scotts Valley, CA, and like a true Bay Area sports fan, I love all the teams that have defined this region’s golden eras. I came of age as an NFL fan watching the 49ers win Super Bowl XIX in 1984, captivated by their dynasty in the 1980s and 1990s under Bill Walsh’s revolutionary West Coast offense—dominating with back-to-back titles in Super Bowl XXIII (1988) and XXIV (1989), Joe Montana’s legendary 92-yard drive in the final minutes of XXIII, and transitioning to Steve Young, who shattered records with his dual-threat style, all while Jerry Rice redefined receiving with his route-running precision and unmatched work ethic.

The 49ers hold a special place in my heart; the only live NFL game I’ve ever attended in person was at Levi’s stadium. Above is a picture of me and my daughter at Levi’s on December 24th, 2022 (she didn’t like the picture and wanted to be cropped out). She wanted to see the Niners play for Christmas, so we flew down there, spent serious money on decent seats, and the Niners beat the Commanders 37-20. Nick Bosa strip-sacked their QB, forcing a fumble that set up another score, and I had some of the best burnt ends of my life at Smoking Pig BBQ and… a $16 Coors Light! This was also when I first noticed the substation.

At the time, it made me feel weird and I filed it away as a curiosity. Why would they put the facilities next to a substation? Possibly due to the considerable electrical load required to host an NFL game? I noticed because this sort of infrastructure is always a bit unsettling, with its buzzing transformers and gray industrial bulk right next to a gleaming, billion-dollar stadium. I also noticed it because I'd already learned, the hard way, to pay attention to these fields that most people tune out.

I also know, at a personal level, what chronic EMF exposure can lead to.

Years ago, as a software engineer at a Wi-Fi networking manufacturer, I sat amidst a sea of routers, access points, and wireless video cameras on a daily basis–dozens if not hundreds of devices. On top of that I stared into bright, blue-rich LED screens most of my waking hours. I developed relentless fatigue, heart palpitations, intractable insomnia, terrible indigestion, slipped discs and other tendon issues. It was a stack of unexplained symptoms, and every medical intervention I tried seemed to make things worse. By far the worst symptom was the insomnia, which was exacerbated by a chronic sinus infection that had once occurred perhaps once every two years, but had not gone away for eight months after starting this job. Out of desperation, I opted for surgery, and while it fixed the sinus issue, my system could not recover in the hostile environment I found myself in, and all of the other symptoms got worse, to the point where I could barely work. It was bad enough that I am not quite sure how I made it through that period. I faked it at work until I was graciously laid off at the beginning of summer.

I had a friend who was doing an artist residency on the coast, so I joined him and just sat outside in the sun, with my feet in the sand. It felt so good I kept doing it when I got home, except in the grass instead of the sand. I was too tired to do anything else, and it felt healing.

Eventually I started getting just a little bit better, and it occurred to me that the electromagnetic fields and artificial light could have been part of the problem. I hadn’t changed anything else. No diets, or supplements, or routines. My life as a single dad of two young girls with a tricky custody schedule (and now no income) was just as stressful. The only thing that had changed was the environment. I dug in my heels and resolved that I would not stop until I figured out what was going on and fully recovered. After a lot of trial and error, I came to the conclusion that my environment had been destroying my mitochondrial function. When I mitigated those factors, and took some supplemental interventions to rebuild my mitochondrial health, all of the symptoms went away and never came back. Now I am healthier than ever.

That experience is what drove me to become a board-certified quantum biology practitioner—a field focused on how subatomic processes drive the biophysics of life. I took the oath to do no harm, but I never imagined where that oath would lead. This past Thanksgiving, my dad drove me to their facilities so I could take some measurements—I needed to know if what I suspected was actually happening to these players. The plan was simple: take the gaussmeter readings, meet my mom and daughters at In-N-Out, then get to the airport. But shortly after we arrived, my dad started feeling off—enough that we had to cut it short so I could get him to his doctor and still make the flight. I got what I needed, but not everything I wanted. With more time, I could have mapped the fields more precisely. But I got enough to know that the substation question was worth entertaining.

Which brings me to what can actually be done.

A Path Forward: Supporting Resilience in Five Key Domains

The situation isn’t hopeless. The damage is happening in five measurable domains. Prioritizing support in these areas—through evidence-based strategies—can help counteract the chronic stress from the substation’s fields and promote stronger connective tissue, better recovery, and reduced fragility. Here’s why each domain matters:

Circadian alignment and melatonin synthesis This is the cornerstone of overnight tissue repair and the foundational domain for counteracting the substation’s chronic effects. The entire process of collagen synthesis is tightly regulated by the circadian clock. Chronic circadian disruption dampens clock gene activity, reduces nighttime repair, and impairs mitochondrial timing and efficiency. If this issue is not addressed first, every other intervention will be less effective. Strictly scheduling workout and rest cycles around daily and seasonal light patterns—respecting the natural oscillation of light and dark—whenever possible, and mitigating disruptions when forced to go against these cycles (such as during travel, or night games), will give the players the most bang for their buck. Mitochondrial energy production and antioxidant capacity Mitochondria are the cell’s power plants, generating ATP and metabolic water essential for collagen hydration and elasticity. EMF interference disrupts the electron transport chain, spiking oxidative stress and slashing energy output. Strengthening mitochondrial function and antioxidant defenses will help maintain efficient energy production, reduce oxidative damage, and preserve the cellular hydration that keeps tendons supple rather than brittle. Cellular hydration and structured (EZ) water formation Collagen relies on structured “exclusion zone” (EZ) water for its gel-like elasticity and tensile strength. Mitochondrial dysfunction from EMF fields cuts metabolic water production and shifts to inefficient glycolysis, creating acidity that weakens bonds in collagen. Enhancing hydration mechanisms counters dehydration at the cellular level, helping maintain tissue resilience under high-stress movements. Oxidative stress/inflammatory load and immune suppression Prolonged EMF exposure acts as a chronic stressor, elevating cortisol, suppressing melatonin further, and tilting the immune system toward low-grade inflammation and poor repair. Mast cells degranulate repeatedly, releasing growth factors that degrade collagen, while immune surveillance weakens. Supporting immune recovery allows the body to focus on true healing instead of reacting to invisible threats, reducing recurrent tears and lingering inflammation. Overall electromagnetic burden This is the root environmental load. Chronic exposure to the substation’s 60 Hz fields drives the downstream pathways above. It is not practical to shield this type of magnetic field. The standard shielding material, MuMetal, would likely reach its saturation point, and regardless, the facilities would need to be surrounded on all four sides. Active mitigation approaches, such as Helmholtz coils that generate opposing fields to cancel out magnetic interference, are theoretically possible but would be a large-scale engineering project and would introduce its own risks. Reducing the overall burden through passive measures like shielding materials, rewiring where necessary and hard-wiring internet, can lower the daily dose of electromagnetic stress.

When these five domains are systematically supported—with the same rigor the 49ers apply to scheme and strength training—athletes facing similar chronic exposures will become more resilient against soft-tissue injuries.

The substation might not be going anywhere, but the 49ers don’t have to keep suffering the curse of Levi’s stadium. These supports may not eliminate the underlying issue, but they provide effective countermeasures and give the team a real fighting chance to stay healthy.

The 49ers have had the talent. They’ve had the coaching. They’ve had the schemes that other teams now copy. What they haven’t had is a full season where all their best players stay on the field. From 2019 to 2023, this team reached two Super Bowls and two NFC Championship games—and lost all four. Each time, the margin was razor-thin. Each time, the injury report told a familiar story. A healthy Bosa for a full playoff run. A healthy Kittle. A healthy Trent Williams when it mattered most. Keep those guys on the field, and we’re talking about a dynasty that rivals the Walsh era. That future is still possible—if someone takes this seriously.

This concludes our four-part series on the 49ers’ injury curse and the hidden role of ELF magnetic fields. If you’ve made it this far, thank you for diving deep—share your thoughts in the comments, and let’s hope Santa Clara takes note. For the full appendix of studies and injury data, revisit Part 1 or check the links below.