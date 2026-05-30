Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

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jacquelyn sauriol
12h

Wrecknology seems more appropriate. A corrolary is how kids are pushed into Kindergarten by wide age ranges that put the older kids at great advantage. Malcolm Gladwell wrote a good book on this age problem in education. 'All in the name of standardization, young man'.

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