In these posts I will be exploring how our environment—primarily light and electromagnetic energy—shapes mitochondrial and metabolic health at the deepest biological levels. I write through the lens of quantum biology and from my clinical experience working with clients.

Beyond simple biological mechanisms, I’m interested in the cultural and societal side of these forces: why certain health trends take root, which underlying factors might be quietly driving them, how technology has rewired human physiology, and where the data leads us.

Expect deep dives into pathways that don’t get much attention in conventional channels—mitochondrial electron transport, voltage-gated calcium channels, circadian gene expression, EZ water. Sometimes I will be investigating a specific question: why one NFL team suffers more tendon ruptures than any other, or what’s actually driving the explosion in gabapentin prescriptions for sleep. Other times I will be tracing evolutionary threads or thinking out loud about the outer edge of what is possible to know about biology, consciousness, whatever happens to have my attention at the moment.

This work grew from personal necessity. I’m basically the poster child for tech abuse–I was decades ahead of the curve. Born prematurely in 1975, I spent my first three weeks under fluorescent lighting in the NICU at Stanford hospital, designed so doctors could spot jaundice. As I grew up, I progressively sought out more and more stimulation through artificial light. I first developed insomnia at age 7. I would wait until everyone else in the house was asleep and then–counterintuitively–turn on the overhead light in my room and stare at it to soothe my nervous system. As a teenager I became addicted to hacking and late-night coding and completely inverted my sleep schedule, going to sleep at dawn. I used this coding experience to transition into a career as a software engineer, continuing the pattern of light abuse for decades. By my late thirties, I’d accumulated health problems that were severely affecting my quality of life, but that conventional medicine was unable to do anything about. I eventually reversed most of it through mitochondrial optimization and light environment control, reaching better health in my late forties than I’d had at twenty. If recovery is possible after the kind of exposure I accumulated, it’s possible for almost anyone.

Two years into that recovery, at peak physical health, I developed intractable insomnia and I could find no biological explanation. As I got healthier, the insomnia grew worse. That is when I hit the limits of understanding mechanisms to address health issues. There is simply no material solution to a spiritual problem. Health shapes quality of life, but the inverse is equally true: resolution at the soul level can shift things that biology alone cannot. While I'm open to exploring these questions at the quantum level, I've come to believe there is equal value in embracing, and surrendering to, the mystery. We can't understand everything, and we don't need to.

I now practice as a board-certified quantum biology practitioner at Living Energy Wellness and build software tools for light and sun exposure optimization at Sunlight is Life. I write whenever something strikes my curiosity, but publish only a couple times a month, because these pieces take time to source properly. Subscriptions will remain free for now. I am mostly interested in having a public forum to work through ideas I’d pursue regardless of audience, and to connect with like-minded people as well.

