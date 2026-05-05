Tuesday, May 5th at 11am PDT I’m doing an hour-long livestream Q&A with Meredith Oke of the Quantum Biology Collective about the 49ers electrical substation investigation and viral event.



Free, on Zoom, no registration. Just drop in: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85183584068

No formal presentation. The whole hour is Q&A, or whatever I feel like rambling about if people don’t ask enough questions! (Or maybe I’ll just play piano, if that happens).

QBC’s description:

Peter Cowan: the quantum biology practitioner, former WiFi firmware engineer, musician, and self-described high school dropout who sparked a global conversation about EMFs and injuries. A single post on X connecting the San Francisco 49ers’ alarming injury rate to the electromagnetic fields generated by a nearby electrical substation exploded to over 22 million views, landed in the Washington Post, and was covered by mainstream media all over the world. Come and ask Peter your questions about EMFs, working with applied quantum biology and going globally viral.

Curious about the mechanisms, the media’s response, what it’s like to go massively viral, or what other investigations I have in store? Ask about any topic you want. It’s all fair game.

Best,

Peter