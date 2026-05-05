Join me for a Livestream Q&A May 5th on the 49ers investigation
Hosted by the Meredith Oke and the Quantum Biology Collective
Tuesday, May 5th at 11am PDT I’m doing an hour-long livestream Q&A with Meredith Oke of the Quantum Biology Collective about the 49ers electrical substation investigation and viral event.
Free, on Zoom, no registration. Just drop in: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85183584068
No formal presentation. The whole hour is Q&A, or whatever I feel like rambling about if people don’t ask enough questions! (Or maybe I’ll just play piano, if that happens).
QBC’s description:
Peter Cowan: the quantum biology practitioner, former WiFi firmware engineer, musician, and self-described high school dropout who sparked a global conversation about EMFs and injuries. A single post on X connecting the San Francisco 49ers’ alarming injury rate to the electromagnetic fields generated by a nearby electrical substation exploded to over 22 million views, landed in the Washington Post, and was covered by mainstream media all over the world.
Come and ask Peter your questions about EMFs, working with applied quantum biology and going globally viral.
Curious about the mechanisms, the media’s response, what it’s like to go massively viral, or what other investigations I have in store? Ask about any topic you want. It’s all fair game.
Best,
Peter
Please inform you about the healtcar 4.0 with the digital twins. CERN is now connected to the WHO. We could not get the truth out because they constructed the perfect digital prison around us.
Smart ciies and electronic corridors.
They people don t protect our health, no their goal is to eliminate us.The jabs were only the beginning. There are many papers about the surveillance . plan. Best is the google Akildiz. hE SAID OPENLY THAT THE JAB WERE TO PUT NANOMACHINES INTO OUR BODIES.