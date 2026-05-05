Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

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Sibylle Gabriel's avatar
Sibylle Gabriel
May 5

Please inform you about the healtcar 4.0 with the digital twins. CERN is now connected to the WHO. We could not get the truth out because they constructed the perfect digital prison around us.

Smart ciies and electronic corridors.

They people don t protect our health, no their goal is to eliminate us.The jabs were only the beginning. There are many papers about the surveillance . plan. Best is the google Akildiz. hE SAID OPENLY THAT THE JAB WERE TO PUT NANOMACHINES INTO OUR BODIES.

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