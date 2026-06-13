I’m doing an in-person talk on June 15, and I’d love to see you there.

If you’ve been following along, you know the investigation that put EMFs in the news worldwide started with a simple question: could the electrical substation next door to the 49ers’ practice facilities have something to do with their epidemic of soft-tissue injuries? This talk will be an opportunity for me to share how that story came together and where it’s headed next, and for you to come with your own questions.

Here’s what I’ll get into:

The research that led to 49ers substation soft-tissue injury hypothesis

The connection between collagen degradation and EMFs

The physics of how EMFs and light affect human biology

What’s coming next in the 49ers story, and beyond

Anything you want to ask that I can honestly answer without too much BS’ing (maybe just a little).

The details

When: Monday, June 15, 6:30–8:30 PM PST

Where: Wellness Visions, 5327 Jacuzzi Street, Suite 1A, Richmond, CA

Tickets: $22 standard / $33 premium

Call 510-660-5282 or grab a seat at www.wellnessvisions.com/events. Come say hi.