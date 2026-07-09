Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

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Theodora Scarato's avatar
Theodora Scarato
5d

Industry spin is being used to say "it is not proven" but the dam of denial is breaking. Communities are elevating the EMF issue far and wide regarding the power lines. The 49ers can move away from the substation. States should set policies to ensure larger setbacks, but more importantly, our technology needs to be designed with safety in mind from the start. https://theodorascarato.substack.com/p/major-wins-for-childrens-health-us

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Dr. Peter Adel's avatar
Dr. Peter Adel
4d

You are intermixing high power (~>100 kV) and medium to low power power lines (~< 30 kV). The different phases of low power lines are typical in one cable (distance: a few centimeters). So the magnetic field is mostly canceled out for distances of about 1m or more. While the different phases of buried high power lines are typically separated by one meter or more (due to isolation and thermal issues and also to reduce losses due to idle current (AC-lines). So the magnetic field close to the cable may even stronger.

For DC lines you could strongly reduce the magnetic field with a modified cable arrangement. The best solution would be a coaxial cable, but such cables are not suited for high power transmission. But e.g. you could split one cable into two. So the current moves in cable one in one direction and the backcurrent is transmitted in transmitted in two cables (50% each) attached left and right to the first cable. By this way the magnetic field would be strongly reduced. The only drawback is, that you need additional wires. For AC lines that is much more complicated due to the 120° phase shift between the three phases. But nevertheless magnetic fields could be reduced with a modified cable arrangement.

Regarding the electric field, about 30 or 40 years ago there was a study of the university of Bristol. The important result was, that the electric field of high voltage transmission lines results in some ionization of fine dust particulate. So it is no problem if the air is really clean. But with respirable dust much more dust gets attached to the lungs.

Technically, burring low and medium power lines are certainly the best solution within populated areas. (Outside the cost my strongly favor open wires. But than you have to ensure, that these lines are really solid and good protected e.g. against falling trees).

For high power lines the idle current problem causes high additional losses. And repair of damaged buried high power lines is extremely difficult. So it is quite difficult to find good solution close to populated areas.

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