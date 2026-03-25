Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
5hEdited

Arthur Firstenburg Radio Wave Packet is a worthy chart; when you see how little microwave power it takes to disturb bodily systems....here are the first few entries...

Power density

(mW/cm2 ) Reported Biological Effects References

0.0000000000001 Altered genetic structure in E. Coli Belyaev 1996

0.0000000001 Threshold of human sensitivity Kositsky 2001

0.000000001 Altered EEG in human subjects Bise 1978

0.00000001 Effects on immune system in mice Bundyuk 1994

0.00000002 Stimulation of ovulation in chickens Kondra 1970

0.000005 Effect on cell growth in yeast Grundler 1992

0.00001 Conditioned “avoidance” reflex in rats Kositsky 2001

0.000024 Premature aging of pine needles Selga 1996

0.000024 Smaller tree growth rings Balodis 1996

So, yeah, those earbuds are crushing you buddy. Nothing will make people unhook, except perhaps blood leaking from their ears and unconsciousness. It's ridic.

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Momo's avatar
Momo
6h

Thank you Peter. This is beautifully written, and so critically important for all of us to understand. I learned so much. I'm not science oriented but your analysis was so clear even I understood completely.

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