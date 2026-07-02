Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy

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Dr Masha, ND's avatar
Dr Masha, ND
6d

Thannk you so much, dear Peter Anthony! We need Souls like you who are ready to fight, go into detail and call on the wrong doing of people in different agencies! THANK YOU!

I talk about Wifi, cellular radiation with every patient. It is hard topic for people as we do not see the waves, the frequencies but can feel them if we get oursolves out of them and then in... and tune it how we feel.

Your investigation is very very helpful ot all of us, no matter where we live!

Thank you for your great work!

that is my other substack where I write about EMF as well

https://dontdespairwegotit.substack.com/

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Ethan Okunas RD's avatar
Ethan Okunas RD
6d

Really well written! Super interesting

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